Jaquan Brisker selected by Bears in second round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Brisker, a Gateway (Pa,) product, began his career at Lackawanna College before transferring to Penn State and blossoming into one of the nation's top safety prospects.

After a stellar college career at Penn State, safety Jaquan Brisker learned his new home on Friday night when he was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 48th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He's shown to be equally adept in both coverage and run support and that versatility makes him a dangerous weapon for the Bears.

As a senior, he recorded 38 tackles, including six tackles for loss, to go along with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. But Brisker's production went far beyond the box score. He was the unquestionable leader in what was one of the Big Ten's best defensive backfield and led one of the top defensive units in the nation.

He joins Adrian Amos, Nick Scott, Troy Apke and Marcus Allen as former Nittany Lion safeties currently in the NFL.