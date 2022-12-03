Connor MacEachern’s line found the spark as they were responsible for the powerplay goal that gave the Nittany Lions the 1-0 lead with only 1:31 remaining in the first period. MacEachern was playing on a line with Connor McMenamin and Kevin Wall, who each recorded assists in the game.

“We didn't feel like we were generating a lot of five on five. And we just needed a little bit of a spark.“ Gadowsky said.

Head coach Guy Gadowsky decided to switch up three of the four forward lines, only keeping Ryan Kirwan, Xander Lamppa and Christian Sarlo together.

Both teams came out aggressive in the first period. The Buckeyes received three penalties for roughing, high-sticking and cross-checking, respectively. The Nittany Lions had two roughing penalties.

“There is going to be a little scuffle that ensues,” Dowd Jr. said.”Just let them take the penalties.”

In the past few series Penn States, special teams have been stronger than their even-strength play, so they will start to capitalize whenever they can get a man advantage.

The Buckeyes came out strong in the second period in hopes of tying the game at one. Ohio State’s Tate Singleton got into a brawl with Lamppa, and they both went to the box for roughing, and Singleton received an extra two for slashing.

Even with the 5-on-4, Penn State could not score, but the Buckeyes forward Cole McWard tied the game at one with just four minutes remaining in the second period.

With the game tied at one going into the third period, the goalie battle between Liam Souliere and Jakub Dobeš. Souliere made saves when it counted most and saved all 13 of the Buckeyes' shots.

“Being able to feel a lot of shots, build up your confidence and then try and keep that momentum throughout the game, and I did a pretty good job of keeping that up today,” Souliere said.

Penn State defender Jimmy Dowd Jr. scored the game-winning goal, assisted by McMenamin and Wall, to give the Nittany Lions a 2-1 lead with 5:31 remaining in the third period.

While the on-ice scrums were occurring, the cameras captured a fan with a Rubik’s cube, and the crowd went crazy when he solved it.