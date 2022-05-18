 Top ranked wrestling recruit Jimmy Mullen details recent Penn State visit, decision timeline
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-18 11:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Jimmy Mullen talks Penn State Wrestling visit, decision timeline

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The Rivals Camp made their annual stop in the Northeast this past weekend, attracting some of the region’s most talented football recruits throughout all level of high school football.

One of the most intriguing kids that participated in the camp is St. Joe’s Regional defensive lineman Jimmy Mullen, who is ranked as a football recruit as well as one of the nation’s top wrestling recruits.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound athlete spoke with Rivals before the camp about which schools are recruiting him the hardest in each sport.

“For wrestling I’m hearing from a lot of the Big Ten schools like Penn State, Michigan, Rutgers and then also Virginia Tech is hitting me up a lot too,” Mullen told Nittany Nation. “For football it’s Temple, Army-West Point hitting me up a lot. Also I’ve spoken a little bit with Rutgers and Kent State as well.”

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

The No. 7 ranked pound for pound wrestler in the 2023 class recently took an official visit to State College (April 22nd) to check out the defending National Champions program and immediately fell in love.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}