Jordan Stout makes appearance at Penn State basketball game

This is exactly what happened to Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout. After his freshman season at Virginia Tech, Stout transferred to Penn State, where he would spend the remainder of his college career. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens used their fourth-round selection to take the former Hokie and Nittany Lion.

It's common for former college athletes to come back and watch their former team play. Penn State has a few lead Beaver Stadium in a “We Are” chant at each home football game. But what happens when an athlete played at two schools in their career, and those schools play against each other?

On Friday, November 15th, Penn State and Virginia Tech played each other in basketball, in Strout’s new home, Baltimore, Maryland. A game in which the Nittany Lions would go in to win 86-64.

“It’s really cool to see both teams play; both are great colleges,” Strout told me, “I appreciate my agent for having me out today, and I’ve had a good time so far.” Although he enjoyed his time at both schools, the Ravens punter admitted he was rooting for one over the other. “I like Penn State a little bit more, I hope they win tonight,” he said.

In addition to rooting for Penn State basketball, the former Nittany Lion has kept his eye on the football team as well, including making a trip up to Happy Valley for the whiteout. “They look really, really good,” he explained, “Tyler Warren is a dog, Allar too; they’re exciting to watch.”

Normally playing on the field, the whiteout was the first time that Strout got to experience Penn State football from a fan’s experience. “It’s incredible people can stay out in the cold hours before the game,” he said. Strout also mentioned that if Beaver Stadium had the opportunity to host a home playoff game, it would be “legendary."