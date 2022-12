Junior College standout wide receiver Marquis Montgomery received an offer from Penn State on Tuesday as the Nittany Lions looks to add more wide receiver help to make up for the impending departures of Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound wideout was informed of his offer by Director of Player Personnel Kenny Sanders and talked about what the Nittany Lions coaching staff liked about his game.

"They really liked how I’m a big body receiver and how I can go up top and high point balls," Montgomery told NN. "They also like how I dominate in 1v1 situations too. Also, my ability to gain good separation from defensive backs."