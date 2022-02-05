Jven Williams: 'Every time I go there, I end up almost committing'

Penn State just always felt right for Jven Williams, a four star offensive lineman out of Eastern PA. Saturday morning Williams had breakfast with Wyomissing Area alum, Ross Tucker, his offensive line coach, Steve O'Neal, and his father, Rushard.

While at breakfast, Jven expressed to the other men, there was no sense in wasting any more time, he knew he wanted to be a Nittany Lion.

"I didn’t want to waste any of my time or any other coach’s time" Williams shared, "so I felt like now was the time to let the world know where I wanted to go."