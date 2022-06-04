 NittanyNation - Kaveion Keys breaks down official visit schedule
Kaveion Keys breaks down official visit schedule

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
High three-star athlete Kaveion Keys out of Virginia is starting to cut things down in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker target for most schools has hauled in over 20+ offers so far, however only three schools are getting official visits this June and that’s North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Penn State.

