Key questions facing Penn State football this offseason

By anyone's standards, the last two seasons of Penn State football have been underwhelming. The fans know that, the players know that, and perhaps more than anyone, James Franklin knows.

The Nittany Lions are just 11-11 over those two seasons and after a remarkably promising 5-0 start to 2021, they went just 2-6 over the final months of the season.

That leaves Franklin, the recent recipient of a 10-year, $75 million contract, in a a difficult spot headed into the first year of that deal.While Penn State will have a slew of talent on its roster in 2022, it will also have a number of questions to answer headed into the all-important season.