Kickoff Times Announced for Multiple Penn State Games

The Ducks, the defending Big Ten Champions, will come to Happy Valley on Saturday, September 27 for a 7:30 kickoff at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on NBC.

It's official. Penn State and Oregon, one of the most anticipated games on the Nittany Lions' 2025 schedule will officially be the program's annual White Out game.

Penn State holds a 13-8 record all-time in their White Out games and have won each of their last six White Out games including a 38-10 win against SMU in the first round of the College Football Playoffs last season.

The kickoff time for the Nittany Lions' showdown against the Ducks was one of several kickoff times announced by the conference on Thursday.

In addition to the White Out, Penn State has learned the kickoff times for their season opener against Nevada on August 30. The Nittany Lions and Wolfpack will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. with the game televised nationally on CBS.

Penn State will also face FIU on September 6 at noon, televised on the Big Ten Network while their September 13 matchup against Villanova will be a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on FS1.

Finally, their October 11 matchup against Northwestern will kickoff at either noon, 3:30 p.m. or 4:00 p.m.. The television assignment for that game has yet to be decided.