Koby Keenum sets Penn State official, discusses other top schools
One of the nation's top interior prospects has set his first official visit. Koby Keenum, out of the northern part of Alabama holds more than 30 plus offers and he knows now that Penn State will be...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news