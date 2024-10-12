L.A. Thriller: Penn State erases 14-point deficit to beat USC 33-30 in OT

Saturday afternoon's game in Los Angeles is one that Penn State fans are not going to forget for a long, long time. The Penn State Nittany Lions appeared to be in major trouble early in Saturday's game, down 17-3 early in the second quarter. The halftime deficit wasn't any better, finding themselves trailing 20-6.

Let's take a look back at how Saturday's game ended up as the latest thriller out of Hollywood.

Oh and you can't forget, Ryan Barker. The walk-on kicker in just his second game was perfect. He was 4-for-4, making field goals from 34, 33, and 20 yards in regulation before hitting a 36-yard field goal in overtime to win the game for the Nittany Lions.

Drew Allar, despite three interceptions, was tremendous, completing 30-of-43 passing attempts for 391 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Warren once again showed why he's the top tight end in the country, totaling 17 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown. One of the best single individual efforts you'll ever see from a Nittany Lion.

In past seasons, Penn State would make a strong comeback effort but ultimately would fall short of completing the comeback. That wasn't the case this time. The Nittany Lions showed that they are a true College Football Playoff contender by outscoring USC 27-10 in the second half to defeat the Trojans 33-30, improving to 6-0 on the season.

Early on it looked as though perhaps the Nittany Lions would roll to a victory over the Trojans. They would force USC to quickly punt on their first possession before coming out offensively with a statement drive, going 72 yards on 14 plays. The Nittany Lions, however, would settle for a field goal on that opening drive.

USC would not be trailing for long, however, as it took just one play for the Trojans to take the lead on Saturday, a lead they would not relinquish until the fourth quarter. On that lone play of their second drive, Trojans running back Quentin Joyner ran for a 75-yard touchdown on a jet sweep, outrunning numerous Nittany Lions defenders on his way to the endzone.

The Trojans defense would come up with a quick stop following the touchdown and USC's offense would move down the field swiftly on the ensuing possession, going 89 yards on seven plays to take a 14-3 lead.

With the game already looking bleak early, it looked as though the game was going to unravel for the Nittany Lions as Drew Allar would throw his second interception of the season on Penn State's third drive, the turnover setting up the Trojans at the Nittany Lions 26-yard line.

It was the first of many gut check moments for Penn State in their win. A touchdown by USC coming off the interception would almost certainly be an early death blow for the Nittany Lions. Add on back-to-back touchdown drives by USC and it seemed that such a death blow was just about to come.

But it didn't. Instead, the Nittany Lions defense forced a USC field goal, to make it a 17-3 game early in the second quarter. The two teams would trade field goals before half time, sending the game to the break with the Trojans ahead 20-6.

Coming out of the break, Penn State would make it known that they were going to make it a game with a quick 5-play, 75-yard drive that was finished off with a double-pass from Beau Pribula to Drew Allar, who took a shot to the endzone to Tyler Warren. Despite being interfered with, Warren would make the catch to get the Nittany Lions back in the game.

The Nittany Lions second half defensive adjustments have been strong all season and Saturday's game against USC was no different. After giving up three drives of 45+ yards in the first half, the Nittany Lions defense forced a punt on USC's first possession of the half. Like the offensive's success it was a sign of things to come for the Nittany Lions defense.

In the second half, Penn State allowed just 10 points and 161 yards of offense, 75 of which came on USC's lone touchdown drive of the half.

Outside that touchdown drive, the Nittany Lions kept USC to just 71 yards on 35 plays, an average of 2.02 yards per play including forcing the Trojans to lose three yards on their only drive in overtime.

After USC's first punt of the second half, Andy Kotelnicki's offense put together a second straight scoring drive to tie the game, this time Kaytron Allen capping it off with a short touchdown run to tie the game.

Just as things looked to be going all Penn State's way in the second half, Drew Allar would throw his second pick of the day, once again setting up the Trojans in plus territory. Gut check test No. 2 for the Nittany Lions.

The defense would once again pass the gut check test, as it was no problem for the Nittany Lions, keeping USC to just two yards on three plays to force a field goal - the Trojans retaking the lead 23-20.

Tom Allen's defense kept the Trojans to just six points off Allar's two interceptions that set up the Trojans in Penn State scoring position and cannot go overlooked in Saturday's win.

Following USC retaking the lead, Allar and the Nittany Lions offense were not phased by the turnover as they picked up where they left off, driving down the field on 12 plays before settling for a chip shot field goal to make it 23-23.

With just under 11 minutes to go in the contest, USC would have their only touchdown drive of the second half, one that would take almost five minutes off the clock. It was a strong and impressive nine play, 75 yard drive. Many Penn State fans likely thought at that moment, it was going to be another classic failed comeback by the NIttany Lions.

The story once again being that Penn State dug too big of a hole to fully climb out of and just as it looked as though they would get out of the hole, USC kicked the Nittany Lions right back in.

That presented gut check moment No. 3 for Penn State.

It was an opportunity that many of James Franklin's teams in year's past got but rarely were able to capture. But on Saturday, the Nittany Lions offense led by their junior signal caller showed that this team is different.

Despite facing a pair of fourth and longs on the dive, Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions would put together a 12-play, 75 yard drive that tied the game on a Nicholas Singleton 14-yard touchdown reception.

Allar on the drive completed both a 4th and 7 as well as a 4th and 10. On the receiving end of both plays?

Former five-star recruit and Pennsylvania native Julian Fleming, his only two receptions for the day.

While the former Ohio State Buckeye has not had the impact that many believed he would have this season, his two fourth down receptions on Saturday were by far the biggest catches not only for the Nittany Lions on Saturday but for the season. It's a storyline that will likely fly under the radar coming out of the win.

That touchdown presented gut check moment No. 4.

The touchdown still left 2:53 for USC to work with.

This was the moment right?

This was going to be the moment where the comeback effort falls short? Perhaps shades of the 2017 Rose Bowl, a thrilling game between Penn State and USC that ends with the Trojans celebrating a walk-off field goal.

But once again, it wasn't. That script was not the one being written in the shadows of Hollywood on Saturday. Instead, the Nittany Lions defense that has struggled to cause chaos at times on Saturday got their turnover.

With the Trojans just needing another 10-yards to get into field goal range, Miller Moss looked for Deuce Robinson towards the sideline but overthrew Robinson, and right behind him was the Nittany Lions veteran safety, Jaylen Reed.

Reed would return the ball to midfield, giving the Nittany Lions an opportunity to win the game on a hail mary. It would be unsuccessful, instead resulting in Drew Allar's third interception of the day, sending the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Nittany Lions won the toss and elected to go on defense first. On USC's first and lone possession in overtime, the NIttany Lions would force an incompletion on first down, Zion Tracy breaking up an intended pass for Makai Lemon. On second down, they would swarm into the backfield, forcing tailback Woody Marks who had a fantastic day to lose three yards.

On third down, Moss, forced to pass, would look for JaKobi Lane but Cma Miller would break up the passing attempt. Upon replay, it did appear as though Miller did get to Lane early but there was no call on the field.

USC would have to attempt a field goal from 45-yards out. Prior to that attempt, Lantz was 3-for-3 and made 47-yards out earlier in the game. However, this time, the senior kicker would just slightly pull the ball, missing left of the uprights.

Three Penn State plays later and it was all on the shoulders of walk-on Ryan Barker. USC's Lincoln Riley looked to get in the head of Barker, only playing in his second career game by calling a timeout, hoping to ice the Landenberg, Pennsylvania native.

But like many things for the Trojans in the second half, it wouldn't work.

Instead, the redshirt freshman would nail the 36-yard field goal attempt, to give Penn State a remarkable 33-30 win.

It was a Hollywood ending for Penn State, one that comes in the midst of what is shaping up to be a promising season.

The win improves the Nittany Lions to 6-0 on the season as they head into their bye week and by weekend's end, they'll be a top three team in the country following the conclusion of Saturday night's matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon.

The win gives Penn State room for error the rest of the way as well. They have matchups remaining this season against Wisconsin, Ohio State, Washington, Purdue, Minnesota, and Maryland.

It will not be an easy back half of the season for the Nittany Lions but following Saturday's win over USC, the Nittany Lions will be the favorites in likely five of their six remaining games, their October 2 contest against Ohio State in Happy Valley now being the matchup in which all eyes will be on. Winning five of six games would virtually guarantee the Nittany Lions their first College Football Playoff appearance.

But first, Penn State will enjoy a bye week before focusing on facing a hot Wisconsin Badgers team at Camp Randall on October 26.