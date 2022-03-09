Lafayette transfer big man Neal Quinn hearing from Penn State Basketball

The season is still far from over for Rutgers Basketball, but here we are already talking about potential transfer portal candidates for next year’s roster.

One intriguing name that entered the portal recently was Lafayette big man Neal Quinn, as he is looking for a place to spend his two years of eligibility.

The 7-foot-, 260-pound big man entered the portal on March 7th and has already heard from a long list of schools.

“It’s going pretty well,” Quinn told TKR. “I’ve heard from a lot of schools and received a lot of interest so far. It’s flattering, but I’m looking forward to visiting some schools and figuring out who really wants me.”

As Quinn just mentioned the list of schools reaching out is pretty long and it features multiple high majors and mid majors.

“Richmond and Loyola (Chicago) were one of the first to reach out,” said Quinn. “Penn State the other night, then Rutgers called me and I called them this morning, NC State, Butler, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech.”