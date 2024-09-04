Advertisement

in other news

Where is Penn State ranked in latest AP and Coaches Polls?

Where is Penn State ranked in latest AP and Coaches Polls?

Where does Penn State rank in the latest AP & Coaches polls following their week one win over West Virginia?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
PSU POD: Instant Reaction to Penn State adding Four-Star OL Malachi Goodman

PSU POD: Instant Reaction to Penn State adding Four-Star OL Malachi Goodman

The PSU 365 Podcast offers an instant reaction to Penn State adding Four-Star OL Malachi Goodman to the class.

 • Richie O'Leary
Rivals250 OL Malachi Goodman commits to Penn State Football

Rivals250 OL Malachi Goodman commits to Penn State Football

Penn State adds a new commit in 2025 Rivals250 OL Malachi Goodman out of Paramus Catholic in New Jersey.

External content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
PSU POD: Matthew Outten flips to Penn State + another commit coming soon?

PSU POD: Matthew Outten flips to Penn State + another commit coming soon?

The PSU 365 Podcast offers an instant reaction to Penn State flipping 2025 WR Matthew Outten from Virginia Tech.

 • Richie O'Leary
James Franklin was glad to see a different side to Drew Allar

James Franklin was glad to see a different side to Drew Allar

James Franklin didn't necessarily expect to see a different side of Drew Allar on Saturday but was 'glad' to see it.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

Where is Penn State ranked in latest AP and Coaches Polls?

Where is Penn State ranked in latest AP and Coaches Polls?

Where does Penn State rank in the latest AP & Coaches polls following their week one win over West Virginia?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
PSU POD: Instant Reaction to Penn State adding Four-Star OL Malachi Goodman

PSU POD: Instant Reaction to Penn State adding Four-Star OL Malachi Goodman

The PSU 365 Podcast offers an instant reaction to Penn State adding Four-Star OL Malachi Goodman to the class.

 • Richie O'Leary
Rivals250 OL Malachi Goodman commits to Penn State Football

Rivals250 OL Malachi Goodman commits to Penn State Football

Penn State adds a new commit in 2025 Rivals250 OL Malachi Goodman out of Paramus Catholic in New Jersey.

External content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
Published Sep 4, 2024
Latest from Penn State Football, James Franklin after Wednesday's practice
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football held another practice on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the upcoming Bowling Green game and here's the latest from both Head Coach James Franklin and a few practice notes as well.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

NOTABLE PRACTICE NOTES....

- TE Khalil Dinkins back practicing as already reported.

- WR Kaden Saunders was practicing as well, a potential good sign after being limited last week.


- LB Ta'Mere Robinson was NOT seen this week after leaving the West Virginia game with an injury.


- RB Quinton Martin was practicing this week as previously asked, good chance we see him make his collegiate debut this week.


- Not anticipating any changes to the offensive line after week one.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board