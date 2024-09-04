in other news
Where is Penn State ranked in latest AP and Coaches Polls?
Where does Penn State rank in the latest AP & Coaches polls following their week one win over West Virginia?
PSU POD: Instant Reaction to Penn State adding Four-Star OL Malachi Goodman
The PSU 365 Podcast offers an instant reaction to Penn State adding Four-Star OL Malachi Goodman to the class.
Rivals250 OL Malachi Goodman commits to Penn State Football
Penn State adds a new commit in 2025 Rivals250 OL Malachi Goodman out of Paramus Catholic in New Jersey.
PSU POD: Matthew Outten flips to Penn State + another commit coming soon?
The PSU 365 Podcast offers an instant reaction to Penn State flipping 2025 WR Matthew Outten from Virginia Tech.
James Franklin was glad to see a different side to Drew Allar
James Franklin didn't necessarily expect to see a different side of Drew Allar on Saturday but was 'glad' to see it.
Penn State Football held another practice on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the upcoming Bowling Green game and here's the latest from both Head Coach James Franklin and a few practice notes as well.
NOTABLE PRACTICE NOTES....
- TE Khalil Dinkins back practicing as already reported.
- WR Kaden Saunders was practicing as well, a potential good sign after being limited last week.
- LB Ta'Mere Robinson was NOT seen this week after leaving the West Virginia game with an injury.
- RB Quinton Martin was practicing this week as previously asked, good chance we see him make his collegiate debut this week.
- Not anticipating any changes to the offensive line after week one.
