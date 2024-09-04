Penn State Football held another practice on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the upcoming Bowling Green game and here's the latest from both Head Coach James Franklin and a few practice notes as well.

- TE Khalil Dinkins back practicing as already reported.





- WR Kaden Saunders was practicing as well, a potential good sign after being limited last week.





- LB Ta'Mere Robinson was NOT seen this week after leaving the West Virginia game with an injury.





- RB Quinton Martin was practicing this week as previously asked, good chance we see him make his collegiate debut this week.





- Not anticipating any changes to the offensive line after week one.