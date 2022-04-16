Lehigh transfer big man Nic Lynch set to visit Penn State next week

Earlier this week Nittany Nation reported on The Lions Den forum that Lehigh transfer big man Nic Lynch will visit Penn State next week.

Lynch is coming off an solid fourth year with the Mountain Hawks where he averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.4 blocks per game as the team finished 13-19 on the season.

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound center is a Seattle, Washington native, that chose to sign with Lehigh out of high school as a class of 2018 recruit over offers from the likes Columbia, Toledo, Washington and Washington State.

With two highly ranked centers joining the team this offseason in Kebba Njie and Demetrius Lilley, Penn State is looking for a stop gap piece to fill the center role as the young guys get acclimated to the game and that's where Lynch could come in.

Along with Penn State, he is also hearing from schools such as Robert Morris, UC-Riverside, Charlotte, Morehead State, Washington State, UNC-Wilmington and a few others.

The Lehigh transfer will have one year of eligibility remaining for whichever school he chooses.