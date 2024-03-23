Levi Haines defeats ASU's Jacori Teemer 5-0 to win first NCAA Title
Penn State sophomore Levi Haines was a NCAA National Runner-up in 2023 but one year later, the sophomore out of Arendtsville, Pennsylvania has found himself on top of the college wrestling world in the 157 pound weight class.
On Saturday night, Haines defeated Arizona State's Jacori Teemer 5-0 to win his first NCAA Individual Championship.
After leading 1-0 heading into the third period, Haines picked up a takedown half a minute into the third period to extend his lead to 4-0. While neither wrestler was overly aggressive in the first two periods, Haines took over in the third period, dominating Teemer, picking up a big chunk of ride time in the final period in the process.
Haines is the second Penn State wrestler to win an individual national championship on Saturday joining heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet. It's also Penn State's first 157 pound champion since Jason Nolf in 2019.
NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | Talk about it inside The FREE Wrestling Room Board
Haines finishes his sophomore season with a perfect 23-0 record. He moved his career record to 47-2. He is also now a two-time Big Ten Champion, a two-time first team All-Big Ten Wrestler, and a two-time All-American.
Penn State still has three wrestlers left to wrestle at the time of posting on Saturday night with Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Carter Starocci (174), and Aaron Brooks (197) all left on the docket.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board