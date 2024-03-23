Penn State sophomore Levi Haines was a NCAA National Runner-up in 2023 but one year later, the sophomore out of Arendtsville, Pennsylvania has found himself on top of the college wrestling world in the 157 pound weight class.

On Saturday night, Haines defeated Arizona State's Jacori Teemer 5-0 to win his first NCAA Individual Championship.

After leading 1-0 heading into the third period, Haines picked up a takedown half a minute into the third period to extend his lead to 4-0. While neither wrestler was overly aggressive in the first two periods, Haines took over in the third period, dominating Teemer, picking up a big chunk of ride time in the final period in the process.

Haines is the second Penn State wrestler to win an individual national championship on Saturday joining heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet. It's also Penn State's first 157 pound champion since Jason Nolf in 2019.