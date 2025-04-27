Linebacker Set to be A Transfer Portal Priority for Penn State

Now, James Franklin and his program will look to address another need, the linebacker room.

This transfer portal cycle, the Nittany Lions have already addressed one need, adding Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena to their revamped room, the third transfer portal wide receiver addition his offseason.

State College, Pa. - While the NCAA Transfer Portal is now closed for athletes to enter, those already in the transfer portal have an indefinite amount of time to find their new homes.

"As you all know, we aren’t a big portal team, but we’re going to address some issues," head coach James Franklin said about his program on Saturday following the Blue White Spring Game.

"If there is a linebacker out there that wants to be a part of our program and play for LBU, the most historic linebacker program in the history of college football, there’s an opportunity to join the room," he added.

Following spring practices, the Nittany Lions' linebacker room is in a solid spot, as Franklin noted.

They return veterans Tony Rojas and Dominic DeLuca at the position, but the depth behind them is light on experience. Redshirt junior Keon Wylie has 16 games of collegiate experience but is coming off a 2024 season in which he was out entirely due to injury, and is still working his way back from it.

Also in the room is sophomore Anthony Speca, who is likely to be in the two-deep after having a notable role as a freshman, redshirt sophomore DaKaari Nelson, and redshirt freshman Kari Jackson.

Nelson last year made the move from safety to linebacker and appeared in 14 games, making one start. Jackson, as a true freshman last fall, didn't appear in any games.

The room also took a hit via the transfer portal this month as redshirt sophomore Ta'Mere Robinson entered the transfer portal and has since committed to USC. It was an unexpected move as Robinson was having a good spring for the Nittany Lions and appeared to be potentially turning a corner.

Helping the room's depth situation is their base 4-2-5 defense that will only necessitate the Nittany Lions using two linebackers on the field for most plays. However, in a physical conference known for its high-powered rushing attacks, depth at linebacker, especially for a team with the expectations that Penn State is a necessity.

While Franklin feels good about his linebacker room overall, he'd still like to add more in the event the Nittany Lions would need to navigate injuries this fall.

"I think we have enough in the room, but getting through a season with potential injuries could be challenging. We’re going to look in the portal soon and see if we can find a solution."