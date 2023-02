Penn State Football more often than not is considered by most to be Linebacker U aka the top linebacker producing school in the country as they've produced several NFL greats, including one of the NFL's top linebackers currently in Micah Parsons.

Looking ahead to the future, the Nittany Lions are doing a good job on the recruiting trail as they continue to land top tier linebackers recruits with two highly ranked signees in 2023 (Tony Rojas, Tamere Robinson) and they are also in great position to land several others in the 2024 class.

With that being said, NN takes a look at where Penn State stands with several of those targets.