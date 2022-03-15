Lions in the NFL: Former Nittany Lions defensive linemen find new homes
A pair of former Penn State Nittany Lion defensive linemen found new homes on Monday on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period before the league's free agency window opens up on Wednesday.
The first former Nittany Lion to come to an agreement on a new deal Monday was the 2016 second-round draft pick, Austin Johnson. Who will be heading out to Los Angeles to join the Chargers after spending the last two seasons with the New York Giants. Johnson's deal is expected to be a two-year contract worth $14 million.
Johnson is coming a career year for the Giants as he posted 72 tackles including six tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks over 17 starts. For his career, Johnson has totaled 173 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, and 7.0 sacks.
In Los Angeles, he'll join a Chargers defense that already features former Ohio State standout Joey Bosa as well as recently acquired standout linebacker Khalil Mack.
The second former Nittany Lion to come to an agreement on Monday was 2014 fourth-round draft pick DaQuan Jones who spent this past season with the Carolina Panthers after spending seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans. The one-tech defensive tackle will also be making a move to a potential Super Bowl contender, this time in the Buffalo Bills.
Jones over his eight career has been known for being an extremely durable and reliable defensive tackle. Since entering the league, Jones has played a full season in six of his eight seasons and since his rookie year has played in 109 of 113 possible games. In his 116 career games and 110 career starts, Jones has 27 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, and 10.0 sacks. As of right now, there are no specifics on Jones' contract length or salary.
While Johnson and Jones found new homes, one notable former Nittany Lion star wide receiver and 2014 second-round pick Allen Robinson is still searching for his next destination. The latest reports on Monday evening were that Robinson's potential destinations included the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Jets.
Finally, the last bit of notable news regarding former Nittany Lions in the NFL and the upcoming free agency period is that safety Troy Apke, a 2018 fourth-round draft pick of the Commanders re-upped with the team on a one-year deal that will keep him in Washington through next season.
