Lions Legacy Club is First NIL Collective dedicated to Penn State Football
A group of former Penn State football players have announced that they have partnered with Blueprint Sports group to announce the start of a new NIL collective called the Lions Legacy Club.
The club becomes the first NIL collective dedicated to supporting student-athletes within the Penn State Football program. The other NIL collectives surrounding Penn State Athletes focus on all student-athlete, where as the Lions Legacy Club is dedicated solely to Penn State Football.
The Lions Legacy Club is led by former Lions QB Chris Ganter, who appears to be listed as the general manager of the group. He will be working with fellow former Nittany Lions football players Ki-Jana Carter and Michael Mauti.
Some of the perks of gaining a membership to the Lions Legacy Club include digital access to exclusive content, meet and greets, invitations to watch parties and tailgates, autograph sessions, autographed swag, a quarterly newsletter and much more.
If interested in joining the club, then just click the link HERE and follow the instructions.
At the moment, only 12 total current Penn State Football players are available in which you can schedule NIL deals with currently, but expect many more to be added soon.
– WR Harrison Wallace
– DT Dvon Ellies
– DT Zane Durant
– DT Rodney Mcgraw
– DT Jordan van den Berg
– LB Tyler Elsdon
– LB Curtis Jacobs
– LB Jamari Buddin
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board