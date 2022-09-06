A group of former Penn State football players have announced that they have partnered with Blueprint Sports group to announce the start of a new NIL collective called the Lions Legacy Club.

The club becomes the first NIL collective dedicated to supporting student-athletes within the Penn State Football program. The other NIL collectives surrounding Penn State Athletes focus on all student-athlete, where as the Lions Legacy Club is dedicated solely to Penn State Football.

The Lions Legacy Club is led by former Lions QB Chris Ganter, who appears to be listed as the general manager of the group. He will be working with fellow former Nittany Lions football players Ki-Jana Carter and Michael Mauti.