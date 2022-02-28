Listen to PSU Wrestling HC Cael Sanderson preview the Big Ten Tournament
Penn State Wrestling HC Cael Sanderson met with the media today to preview this upcoming weekend's 2022 Big Ten Tournament out in Lincoln, Nebraska.
-- Cael up now. Asked about MMA, he says that it's no different than any other wrestler on his team that's preparing for whatever career field they choose to pursue.
-- Cael notes that the team is excited and has had more opportunities to compete with one another which has brought them closer together.
-- Asked about team ramifications, Cael says that you tend to get the best out of yourself as a wrestler if you're thinking about the team more than your individual self.
-- Cael says that the makeup of the team has tended to be geared toward winning the NCAAs which has hurt them a bit at times at Big Tens, where you need 10 guys scoring points. Says that it's a team effort.
-- OT: Sometimes I think people miss how funny Cael can be with regards to dry humor. For instance. "We've just got to come out and compete with a smile on our face...well, we shouldn't be smiling, that would be weird."
-- Asked whether it's harder to win a B1G title than an NCAA title, he says it's just the makeup of the team and the program and how you organize things. Adds that it's a little different because "you don't normally dream about being a Big Ten champion, you dream about being an NCAA champion" and that the way they design their training is based on that.
-- Last time Nebraska hosted the conference tournament was 08-09 when Cael was at Iowa State. Cyclones tied with the Huskers for the Big 12 title. Sanderson says the Huskers have passionate fans which make for a great environment.
