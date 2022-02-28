Listen to PSU Wrestling HC Cael Sanderson preview the Big Ten Tournament

-- Cael up now. Asked about MMA, he says that it's no different than any other wrestler on his team that's preparing for whatever career field they choose to pursue.

-- Cael notes that the team is excited and has had more opportunities to compete with one another which has brought them closer together.

-- Asked about team ramifications, Cael says that you tend to get the best out of yourself as a wrestler if you're thinking about the team more than your individual self.

-- Cael says that the makeup of the team has tended to be geared toward winning the NCAAs which has hurt them a bit at times at Big Tens, where you need 10 guys scoring points. Says that it's a team effort.

-- OT: Sometimes I think people miss how funny Cael can be with regards to dry humor. For instance. "We've just got to come out and compete with a smile on our face...well, we shouldn't be smiling, that would be weird."

-- Asked whether it's harder to win a B1G title than an NCAA title, he says it's just the makeup of the team and the program and how you organize things. Adds that it's a little different because "you don't normally dream about being a Big Ten champion, you dream about being an NCAA champion" and that the way they design their training is based on that.

-- Last time Nebraska hosted the conference tournament was 08-09 when Cael was at Iowa State. Cyclones tied with the Huskers for the Big 12 title. Sanderson says the Huskers have passionate fans which make for a great environment.