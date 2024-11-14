Published Nov 14, 2024
PSU POD: Penn State adds two new commits + several flips on the way?
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Dylan offer the latest for Penn State Football on the recruiting front starting with new 2027 athlete commit Layton Von Brandt (0:28) and then move on to recent 2025 ATH commit Chaz Coleman (4:35).

After that the guys offer the latest scoop on several flip targets such as Matt Zollers, Lex Cyrus, Quincy Porter, Andrew Olesh, and Zahir Mathis (7:52). They wrap it up by talking about their several new FutureCasts (16:18).

