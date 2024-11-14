Published Nov 14, 2024
PSU POD: 2024-25 Penn State Wrestling Preview Show
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Joey preview the upcoming 2024-25 Penn State Wrestling season starting by recapping Cael Sanderson's Press Conference earlier this week (0:28).

The guys then preview the Nittany Lions in the NWCA All-Star Classic (7:05) before talking about the Drexel matchup and a small lookahead at the schedule after that (24:12).

