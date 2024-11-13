Penn State Football Practice Notebook -- 11/13 Edition

Penn State Football is entering the final stretch of the 2024 campaign with three highly winnable games remaining and it starts this week with a road trip to Purdue. Prior to the road trip, the Nittany Lions opened up practice to the media inside of Holuba Hall and here are some important notes from the night.

RUNNING BACKS....

Nicholas Singleton was a full participant in practice. This is huge for the team to have its star player available. Singleton left the game early versus Washington and did not return. I saw no signs of limitation. Singleton looks as close to 100% as I have seen him in these recent weeks. True freshman Quinton Martin was also at practice. He was absent for a couple of weeks between Wisconsin and Ohio State. Penn State will be strict with his playing time until it does not affect his redshirt status.

WIDE RECEIVERS...

Veteran and slot receiver Kaden Saunders was seen at practice for the second consecutive week. Saunders is working his way back from a lower body injury. Saunders can provide much needed reinforcements for the depth of this wide receiver corps. Speaking of depth and reinforcements, Penn State is close to unleashing true freshman wideout Tyseer Denmark. Denmark always stands out to me at practice. He hauls in all of the passes thrown his way. Plus, I would argue that he is one of the best route runners on the team right now! Nittany Lion fans should be excited for Denmark when his role officially expands.

LINEBACKERS....