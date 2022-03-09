LIVE THREAD/PREVIEW: Penn State Basketball versus Minnesota
Penn State Basketball is all set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the team's first Big Ten Tournament game under Micah Shrewsberry on Wednesday night.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
WHO/WHEN/WHY
SPREAD: TBD
WHEN: Wednesday at 8:30pm EST
WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
PENN STATE || MINNESOTA
ESPN BPI: No. 87 || No. 103
KENPOM: No. 91 || No. 107
SAGARIN: No. 76 || No. 96
NET Rankings: No. 93 || No. 107
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: BTN LIVE on Fox Sports
RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
MINNESOTA RECORD: 13-16 (13-5) / Notable wins versus Michigan, Mississippi State and Rutgers.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 56th matchup between the two schools, with Minnesota leading the series 17-38. The most recent game in the series belongs to the Nittany Lions who defeated the Scarlet Knights 67-46 one month ago in mid February.
--------------------------------------------------------------
