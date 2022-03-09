 PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Penn State Basketball versus Minnesota
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-09 12:40:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

LIVE THREAD/PREVIEW: Penn State Basketball versus Minnesota

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Penn State Basketball is all set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the team's first Big Ten Tournament game under Micah Shrewsberry on Wednesday night.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

WHO/WHEN/WHY

SPREAD: TBD

WHEN: Wednesday at 8:30pm EST

WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

LIVE GAME THREAD ON THE LIONS DEN FORUM

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....

PENN STATE || MINNESOTA

ESPN BPI: No. 87 || No. 103

KENPOM: No. 91 || No. 107

SAGARIN: No. 76 || No. 96

NET Rankings: No. 93 || No. 107

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....

TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)

STREAM: BTN LIVE on Fox Sports

RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....

MINNESOTA RECORD: 13-16 (13-5) / Notable wins versus Michigan, Mississippi State and Rutgers.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 56th matchup between the two schools, with Minnesota leading the series 17-38. The most recent game in the series belongs to the Nittany Lions who defeated the Scarlet Knights 67-46 one month ago in mid February.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Nittany Lounge free board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}