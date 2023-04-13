Happy Valley Insider

Welcome to the latest breaking news around Penn State!

Welcome to Locked on Nittany Lions, your go-to source for all things Penn State Football. In this episode, host Zach Seyko dives into Penn State's last open spring practice to the media with a list of takeaways.

Zach breaks down the intense competition for the third wide receiver spot and why Omari Evans is currently in the lead, but there are still other contenders vying for the position. He also shares his thoughts on the quarterback room and why they are emphasizing equal reps for all three passers, as well as the depth at the offensive line and how they are shaping up.

Additionally, Zach discusses the return of a traditional Blue and White game, which fans are eagerly anticipating after previous years have witness more a practice-like setting as opposed to a scrimmage. He also explains James Franklin's thoughts on Penn State's approach to name, image, and likeness (NIL) and how it may affect the university moving forward.

Tune in to Locked on Nittany Lions for insightful analysis and up-to-date information on Penn State Football.