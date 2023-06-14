Happy Valley Insider

Locked On Nittany Pod: Can Penn State land them all? Smith, Waller and more
Comment which Penn State Nittany Lions prospect you are most excited for in the class of 2024!
Welcome to an all new episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, featuring host Zach Seyko and special guest Richie Schnyderite, . Penn State football did not exactly land three verbal commitments like it did the first weekend, but James Franklin, Manny Diaz, Mike Yurcich, and the Nittany Lions make some significant progress with key football prospects who visited Happy Valley on the weekend of June 9th, 2023.
Zach and Richie assess where the Penn State Nittany Lions stand with Jamonta Waller, Nicholas Marsh, Vaboue Toure, Jameer Grimsley, Nigel Smith, and others. Plus, find out how Penn State has been able to recruit top players from states like Texas and Mississippi, where they have had limited success. Penn State's next commitment is just around the corner!
