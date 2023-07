Happy Valley Insider

Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko is joined by recruiting analyst / scout Brian Smith to learn more about OL/DL prospect Liam Andrews who is projected to end up with the Nittany Lions and they then debate RBs Nick Singleton versus Quinton Martin .

