Happy Valley Insider

Penn State football has a host of important prospects visiting on June 9, and most of them are already committed to the Nittany Lions! Why is this the case?

Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko and Penn State Rivals recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley preview the latest official visits in Happy Valley including top players like Caleb Odom, Jamonta Waller, Nick Marsh, Nigel Smith II, Jameer Grimsley, Vaboue Toure, Mylachi Williams, and Xavier Porter.

Plus, find out which prior official visits could be close to committing to Penn State's class of 2024 including Jaylen Harvey, Jaylan Hornsby, Deyvid Palepale, and Peter Gonzalez.

And just in... the Big Ten released its schedules for the 2024 and 2025 season. Penn State welcomes USC back to Beaver Stadium for the first time in exactly 30 years! Find out what the rest of the schedule looks like on an all new Locked On Nittany Lions!