Happy Valley Insider

From Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders, to Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and then looking ahead to prospects like Quinton Martin, Corey Smith, Kiandrea Barker, and Messiah Mickens, it is hard to argue against Penn State being RB-U. This debate stems from Penn State football's latest commitment from four-star tailback and Pennsylvania native Tiqwai Hayes. Get to know Aliquippa high school star Hayes. Zach likes his profile, but says he will need to work on one key skill at Penn State. In the last segment, Zach shares Penn State's plans for Brady O'Hara and the outlook of the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class.

Penn State football owns the label of Linebacker 'U', but where do the Nittany Lions stand when it comes to Running Back 'U'? Locked On Nittany Lions host lays out his reasoning for why Penn State, head coach James Franklin, and running backs coach JaJuan Seider have created one of the best running back factories in the country.

