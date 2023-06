Happy Valley Insider

Football recruiting is always fluid, and what goes up must come down in most cases. Penn State football has hit a cold spell when it comes to class of 2024 recruiting with the latest updates.

Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko and HappyValleyInsider.com publisher Richie Schnyderite discuss the news surrounding priority prospects Benedict Umeh, Nick Marsh, Deyvid Palepale, Jaylen Harvey, and others, as the Nittany Lions are NOT the projected favorite to land some of these commitments.

Zach and Richie breakdown where these players could end up, if there is any chance that the Penn State Nittany Lions and James Franklin are able to turn things around, which recruits move up the big board, and the current outlook for the class of 2024 in the team rankings.