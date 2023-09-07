Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko explains what Allar does so well to vault him to the top, plus shares his other takeaways from Penn State football's 38-15 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

It was just one game, but Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar looked the part as the best signal caller in the Big Ten.

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

Betterhelp

This podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. If you’re thinking of starting therapy, give BetterHelp a try. Visit BetterHelp.com/lockedoncollege today to get 10% off your first month.

Gametime

Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the qualified candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply.

eBay Motors

For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply.

FanDuel

Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON.