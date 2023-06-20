Happy Valley Insider

Locked On Nittany Pod: Penn State close to landing several wide receivers
Penn State football recruiting is on the verge of heating back up! On this episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, host Zach Seyko is joined by Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman to break down the latest news regarding the Penn State Nittany Lions.
New Penn State wide receivers coach Marques Hagans is settling in and making a name for himself. Zach and Adam discuss how close Penn State is to landing commitments from THREE, possibly FOUR wide receivers in the class of 2024. Tyseer Denmark, Josiah Brown, Nicholas Marsh, and Peter Gonzalez could ALL join the Nittany Lions in a matter of days. Find out how all of it transpired so quickly for the Blue and White. While Penn State is making gains at wide receiver, the James Franklin and the Nittany Lions missed out on key prospects Jamonta Waller and Amaris Williams, who both pledged to the Florida Gators.
Find out how the Penn State football team is pivoting to bolster its 2024 recruiting class with the likes of Benedict Umeh, T.A. Cunningham, Chris Cole, Jaylen Harvey, Mylachi Williams, Brian Robinson, Nigel Smith II, Liam Andrews, and others. Leave a like, share your thoughts and comments, and subscribe to Locked On Nittany Lions on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
SUPPORT US BY SUPPORTING OUR SPONSORS....
Bird Dogs
Today's episode is brought to you by Birddogs. Go to birddogs.com/lockedoncollege and when you enter promo code, LOCKEDONCOLLEGE, they’ll throw in a free custom birddogs Yeti-style tumbler with every order.
BUILT BAR
Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order.
FANDUEL
Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON.
WANT MORE PODS TO LISTEN TO?
Don't have Spotify? Don't worry you can also check us out on Google Podcasts, Tune In, Radio Public or listen/watch our video call on YouTube above.