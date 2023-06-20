Happy Valley Insider

Penn State football recruiting is on the verge of heating back up! On this episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, host Zach Seyko is joined by Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman to break down the latest news regarding the Penn State Nittany Lions.

New Penn State wide receivers coach Marques Hagans is settling in and making a name for himself. Zach and Adam discuss how close Penn State is to landing commitments from THREE, possibly FOUR wide receivers in the class of 2024. Tyseer Denmark, Josiah Brown, Nicholas Marsh, and Peter Gonzalez could ALL join the Nittany Lions in a matter of days. Find out how all of it transpired so quickly for the Blue and White. While Penn State is making gains at wide receiver, the James Franklin and the Nittany Lions missed out on key prospects Jamonta Waller and Amaris Williams, who both pledged to the Florida Gators.

Find out how the Penn State football team is pivoting to bolster its 2024 recruiting class with the likes of Benedict Umeh, T.A. Cunningham, Chris Cole, Jaylen Harvey, Mylachi Williams, Brian Robinson, Nigel Smith II, Liam Andrews, and others. Leave a like, share your thoughts and comments, and subscribe to Locked On Nittany Lions on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

