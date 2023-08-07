Happy Valley Insider

The first Penn State football training camp for the 2023 season is in the books! The Nittany Lions' quarterback battle is going to be kept interesting from Beau Pribula alone.

Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko takes you through his notes from practice and what he observed about Pribula and presumed starter Drew Allar, as well as the depth at a variety of positions including offensive line, wide receiver, and linebacker.

In the final segment, Zach welcomes back Locked On Nittany Lions assistant Zane Brancefield to go through their hottest takes after seeing one practice.