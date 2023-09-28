Happy Valley Insider

Find out why Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton will have a massive game. Can Penn State get ANOTHER shutout? Do the Nittany Lions cover that 26.5 point spread? Get all of that information and more on this edition of Locked On Nittany Lions!

Penn State football takes on the Northwestern Wildcats, Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Evanston, Illinois for a Big Ten conference matchup. Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko explains why Penn State will have no issues with the Wildcats, what Penn State's game plan will be to get another victory, and how Northwestern will respond.

