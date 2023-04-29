Happy Valley Insider

Welcome back to Locked On Nittany Lions! Host Zach Seyko and Black Shoe Diaries writer Pat Koerbler are teaming up again to bring you the latest updates on Penn State men's basketball. In this episode, they discuss how the Nittany Lions have the look and feel of an NCAA tournament team, analyzing the latest additions to the team under the direction of new head coach Mike Rhoades.

Seyko and Koerbler dive into the strengths and weaknesses of former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab and former North Carolina forward Puff Johnson, exploring how they fit into the Penn State system and what they bring to the table. They also explore the dynamic ways in which the Nittany Lions can be competitive and how these new additions contribute to that.

Additionally, Seyko and Koerbler discuss other potential players who may come to Happy Valley, including Kebba Njie, Evan Mahaffey, Carey Booth, Blue Cain, and others. They explore the potential impact of these players on the Nittany Lions' success and offer insights into their potential recruitment.

Whether you're a die-hard Penn State fan or just a basketball enthusiast, you won't want to miss this episode. Seyko and Koerbler bring their expertise and analysis to the table, offering a deep dive into the Penn State men's basketball program. So tune in and join the conversation!