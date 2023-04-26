Happy Valley Insider

Welcome to the latest episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, where host Zach Seyko sits down with Adam Friedman, the National Recruiting Analyst and Rankings Director at Rivals.com, to discuss the latest in Penn State football recruiting.

In this episode, they dive into some interesting news surrounding the Class of 2024's 4-star quarterback, Michael Van Buren, and where he may be headed next. Adam shares some insider information on where Van Buren is looking and whether the Nittany Lions are losing traction in the recruiting race.

But that's not all! Zach and Adam also provide the latest insight on Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein's success on the recruiting trail. They discuss Trautwein's recent accomplishment of landing another prospect in Eagan Boyer and what it means for the team's offensive line in the future.

Additionally, the duo analyze the latest information on other highly coveted high school prospects such as offensive lineman Kevin Heywood, defensive linemen Benedict Umeh, Mylachi Williams, Xavier Gilliam, Deyvid Palepale, wide receivers Chanz Wiggins, Keylen Adams, and linebacker Kristopher Jones.

If you're a Penn State football fan, you won't want to miss this episode! Tune in to Locked On Nittany Lions with Zach Seyko and special guest Adam Friedman for all the latest news, analysis, and insights on the team's recruiting efforts.