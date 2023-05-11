Happy Valley Insider

Welcome to a new episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, where host Zach Seyko delves into the latest news and analysis of Penn State football. In this episode, Zach discusses Penn State's highly anticipated 2023 White Out game and why the opponent is not the Michigan Wolverines or the West Virginia Mountaineers, but instead, the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Zach breaks down the reasons behind Penn State's decision, which includes factors such as the TV network, date and time, weather, and the strength of the opponent. He also provides insight into why the Hawkeyes pose a significant challenge for the Nittany Lions and what they need to do to come out on top.

But that's not all. Zach also examines Penn State football's win total, which is currently set at 9.5. He weighs in on whether he thinks this number is fair or if the Nittany Lions are being overvalued. He also compares Penn State's win totals to other Big Ten football teams, including Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Purdue, and more.

Whether you're a die-hard Penn State fan or just a casual football enthusiast, you won't want to miss this episode of Locked On Nittany Lions. So tune in and join the discussion!