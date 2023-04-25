Happy Valley Insider

Welcome to the latest episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, hosted by Zach Seyko and featuring special guest Josh Taylor, Rivals recruiting and NFL draft expert. In this episode, Zach and Josh dive deep into the 2023 NFL draft prospects for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Join them as they analyze and preview each individual prospect, including Joey Porter Jr., Ji'Ayir Brown, Parker Washington, Brenton Strange, Juice Scruggs, Mitchell Tinsley, PJ Mustipher, Nick Tarburton, and Sean Clifford. They'll discuss which round each player could potentially be selected in, as well as the NFL teams that could be the best fits for each prospect.

The discussion will be lively and informative as they speculate on whether the Pittsburgh Steelers will take Porter Jr., whether Brown will go in the 2nd round, and which team will draft Clifford.

Don't miss out on this exciting episode of Locked On Nittany Lions, where you'll get insider knowledge and analysis on the Penn State Nittany Lions' top prospects for the 2023 NFL draft. Tune in now and be ready for an in-depth discussion on the future of these talented athletes!