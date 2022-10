Along with hosting a ton of recruiting targets this weekend, Penn State Football also welcomed back some of their class of 2023 commitments to campus, including defensive back Lamont Payne who made his ninth trip to campus since June 2021 on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions second commitment this recruiting cycle spoke with Nittany Nation about his trip to campus.

“"Always great to be back home,” Payne told Nittany Nation. “I got to see my guys and spend time with all of them. Also we had some great fans, an amazing energy and overall just a great time. Got to talk with Kalen King a little both before and after the game, which was cool knowing he's someone who thrives in the cornerback room. Same with Joey Porter too. Just a 10 out of 10 weekend."