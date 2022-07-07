 NittanyNation - Looking Ahead at the Men's Hockey Non-Conference Schedule
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-07 08:15:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Looking Ahead at the Men's Hockey Non-Conference Schedule

Kathryn Brody • NittanyNation
Staff Writer

Penn State’s Men’s Varsity Hockey team released its 2022-23 non-conference schedule and it includes five home games with three against Atlantic conference opponents; Canisius, Mercyhurst, and RIT, one against St. Thomas of the CCHA conference, and Division I independent, Alaska Fairbanks.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Canisius is the most familiar of the non-conference competitors. In four of their last five meetings, Penn State emerged the victor, but last year they only managed a split in the two-game home stand, going 1-1.

St. Thomas is another school the Lions played twice in 2021-22, with the Lions coming out on top in both games, 5-1 and 4-1, respectively. St. Thomas has the weakest performance in their overall season of all the Penn State non-conference opponents managing just three wins in the 2021-22 season.

Penn State has beaten Mercyhurst two of the last three times they have played, but they have not faced each other since the 2017-2018 season. Mercyhurst finished the 2021-22 season with a below .550 record though returning Mercyhurst sophomore Garrett Dahm was included in the St. Louis Blues prospect camp this summer and may be a forward to watch.

RIT was above .500 last year but ironically did not fare well last year against Penn State’s other non-conference opponents. RIT played both Canisius and Mercyhurst twice last season and came away with an 0-4 record. Penn State has played RIT just two times in 2012 and 2013, winning once and tying the second time.

Judging from last year’s end-of-season rankings, Alaska Fairbanks is the Lion’s toughest non-conference game, finishing the 2021-22 season ranked 29th overall. Penn State has played Alaska Fairbanks twice, once in 2014, where they lost 4-3, and a second time in 2019, where they won 7-0.

The non-conference match-ups this year all finished the 2021-22 season outside the top 25 teams in the national rankings. The Lion’s conference rivals include four teams who finished the 2021-22 season in the top 25, making the non-conference games must-wins for the Lions this year if they hope to advance to the hockey playoffs.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Penn State Football Free Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}