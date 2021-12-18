Looking back at Jahan Dotson's career versus SEC opponents

Dotson has played in plenty of big games in his college career and he’ll end it against a Top 25 opponent in No. 22 Arkansas.

The senior wide receiver and CBS Sports’ No. 18 overall 2022 NFL Draft prospect has had a fantastic season so far and he’ll look to end his Penn State career on a high at the Outback Bowl.

New Year’s Day will be the last time Penn State fans see Second Team AP All-American wide receiver Jahan Dotson suiting up for the Nittany Lions.

He’s played two previous games against SEC opponents, including this season’s White Out home win against then-No. 22 Auburn. The previous was against Kentucky in the 2019 Vrbo Citrus Bowl, where he caught one pass for a 24-yard reception.

This season against Auburn, he put up solid numbers, with 10 catches for 78 yards and a receiving touchdown.

A better gauge for his success has been his performances against Top 25 opponents, where he’s caught 51 passes for 553 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. Dotson has averaged 10.8 yards per catch in those six games so far in 2021.

We’ve seen his breakout over the past two seasons and in 2020, Dotson also performed well against Top 25 competition, with eight receptions for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll see just how much more Dotson can increase his final season stats against the Razorbacks in Tampa.