Looking back at Sean Clifford's last bowl game -- 2019 Cotton Bowl

Days ago, it was announced that starting quarterback Sean Clifford will be returning to Penn State next season for his sixth and final year of eligibility. But before that, Clifford will have the opportunity to start in a bowl game on New Year’s Day for the second time in his five year career.

The Nittany Lions will be headed to Tampa on New Year’s Day to take on No. 22 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl and Clifford will be starting under center for his second bowl start in his career.

Let’s take a quick trip back to his previous bowl game start, the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl against No. 17 Memphis.