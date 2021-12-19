Looking back at Sean Clifford's last bowl game -- 2019 Cotton Bowl
Days ago, it was announced that starting quarterback Sean Clifford will be returning to Penn State next season for his sixth and final year of eligibility. But before that, Clifford will have the opportunity to start in a bowl game on New Year’s Day for the second time in his five year career.
The Nittany Lions will be headed to Tampa on New Year’s Day to take on No. 22 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl and Clifford will be starting under center for his second bowl start in his career.
Let’s take a quick trip back to his previous bowl game start, the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl against No. 17 Memphis.
Penn State won a 53-39 shootout against the high-powered AAC offensive juggernaut, but Clifford was a bit silent in the passing game, going 11/20 with 133 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception.
Clifford also ran for 28 yards on the ground on 13 carries, but it was the rushing attack that carried the Nittany Lions on this day, specifically Journey Brown and Noah Cain, who combined for 294 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the win.
His lone passing touchdown came with just 51 seconds remaining in the first half, a four-yard completion to Jahan Dotson as Penn State took a 35-23 lead into the half.
