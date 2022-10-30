Losing Your Stripes: Ohio State Obliterates Penn State, 44-31
Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau is only 19 years old. When he turns 21, he will likely hold a glass of bubbly up to the sky and salute James Franklin for putting him at the top of the 2024 NFL draft. The 6'5"/280-pound Washington State native almost single handedly decimated any hopes PSU had of victory in front of a raucous Stripe Out crowd. His stat line made former Buckeye wrecking ball Joey Bosa look ordinary:two interceptions (including a pick six), two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and his deflection led to the first interception of the game. It may have been the greatest defensive effort ever seen at Beaver Stadium. It was that amazing. It was that painful to watch.
C.J. Stroud threw for 354 yards but only one touchdown, while Marvin Harrison Jr. caught 10 passes for 185 yards. Sean Clifford finished with 371 yards and three touchdowns, but his three interceptions and lost fumble doomed the Nittany Lions in the end. His meaningless garbage touchdown late gave him the all-time PSU passing touchdown mark, passing Trace McSorley.
PSU rallied from back-to-back Clifford interceptions to go from trailing 10-0 to up 14-13 at the half. Parker Washington had a career day with 11 receptions for 179 yards which included the game' longest play (58 yards) for the Lion' first score. A Lambert-Smith 23-yard TD catch put PSU up 14-10.
The only scoring in the 3rd was an Ohio State field goal to give them a one-point lead going into the fourth. PSU had one substantial drive that stalled. The Lions' fourth down attempt wasn't close.
But when Kaytron Allen powered in on a 4th-and-1 with under ten minutes to go to put the Lions up five (21-16), a sun-drenched crowd actually started believing an upset was possible. Then a six-minute span that saw the Buckeyes score four touchdowns was a devastating reality check. 3 plays 75 yards in the blink of an eye: 35 seconds.
Then a one-play drive that lasted 9 seconds after a Clifford fumble. Another Buckeye score after a Clifford interception. Topped off by Tuimolau' pick-six. Suddenly it was 44-24. And Beaver Stadium thinned out faster than James Franklin' hairline.
An afternoon filled with excitement and potential was just another blow-out loss to another top opponent. Franklin remains winless vs. Top 5 teams. One fluke win vs. Ohio State. 2016 seems like 1986 for PSU fans yearning for a championship-caliber football team.
ODDS & ENDS….
What PSU should do next and will do next is anyone's guess. Sean Clifford was a noble warrior. He gave all he had for six years. Weeks ago we discussed his ceiling. It was reached four years ago. If he plays another snap this season, then we know that Franklin isn't just inept in winning big games. Allar must be in there at Indiana next week. And for all the remaining games.
And this is not to make it sound like it is solely Sean Clifford' fault. The offensive line has battled injuries and wasn't all that good when healthy. The back-up right tackle is nicknamed "Turnstile" for a reason. Allen (12 carries for 76 yards) and Singleton (14 carries for 45 yards) are top exceptional freshman tailbacks. Lenny Moore and Franco Harris couldn't do better with this offensive offensive line.
Defensively, new coordinator Manny Diaz is performing miracles for part of a game. At Michigan, PSU led until the Wolverines repeatedly ran the ball down the Lion's throats. Today, PSU led until Ohio State woke up from their late-October slumber (fueled by repeated Clifford turnovers) and a plethora of short fields. Lions generate zero pass rush from their linemen. Forcing Diaz to blitz. Which leaves the middle open repeatedly as we saw today. Would you say Linebacker U has a stud LB in the mold of LaVar (who was honored today) or Micah (who is the best defensive player in the NFL by a wide margin)? The answer: No. PSU is actually closer to Linebackerless U. Not sure there is a future star amongst the bunch. Players out of position. A former special teams ace playing way too much. The secondary has NFL talent. But can't hold up with all of the factors above facing a deep Buckeye receiving corp. Painful to see PA native Julian Fleming out there for OSU. The one-time PSU lock battled to number three on the Buckeye' depth chart. He would have been a number one here.
PSU will be decided favorites in their last four games: @ Indiana, home for Maryland, @ Rutgers and home for MSU. A chance to go 10-2. A chance to play in a New Year' Day bowl. But not capable of beating quality opponents. This is the same plot year after year. Like watching an instant replay that you know will go against you over and over and over again. Who besides the richest (and most-bored) PSU alum and fans among us would pay to go see a replay of the 2021 Outback Bowl? On a positive note, the Nittany Lion wrestling team got a mention today. 9 of 11 national championships (broadcast said 12). The only thing ELITE in PSU athletes. Season opens November 11th at home vs. Lehigh.
--------------------------------------------------------------
