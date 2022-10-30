Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau is only 19 years old. When he turns 21, he will likely hold a glass of bubbly up to the sky and salute James Franklin for putting him at the top of the 2024 NFL draft. The 6'5"/280-pound Washington State native almost single handedly decimated any hopes PSU had of victory in front of a raucous Stripe Out crowd. His stat line made former Buckeye wrecking ball Joey Bosa look ordinary:two interceptions (including a pick six), two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and his deflection led to the first interception of the game. It may have been the greatest defensive effort ever seen at Beaver Stadium. It was that amazing. It was that painful to watch.

C.J. Stroud threw for 354 yards but only one touchdown, while Marvin Harrison Jr. caught 10 passes for 185 yards. Sean Clifford finished with 371 yards and three touchdowns, but his three interceptions and lost fumble doomed the Nittany Lions in the end. His meaningless garbage touchdown late gave him the all-time PSU passing touchdown mark, passing Trace McSorley.

PSU rallied from back-to-back Clifford interceptions to go from trailing 10-0 to up 14-13 at the half. Parker Washington had a career day with 11 receptions for 179 yards which included the game' longest play (58 yards) for the Lion' first score. A Lambert-Smith 23-yard TD catch put PSU up 14-10.

The only scoring in the 3rd was an Ohio State field goal to give them a one-point lead going into the fourth. PSU had one substantial drive that stalled. The Lions' fourth down attempt wasn't close.

But when Kaytron Allen powered in on a 4th-and-1 with under ten minutes to go to put the Lions up five (21-16), a sun-drenched crowd actually started believing an upset was possible. Then a six-minute span that saw the Buckeyes score four touchdowns was a devastating reality check. 3 plays 75 yards in the blink of an eye: 35 seconds.

Then a one-play drive that lasted 9 seconds after a Clifford fumble. Another Buckeye score after a Clifford interception. Topped off by Tuimolau' pick-six. Suddenly it was 44-24. And Beaver Stadium thinned out faster than James Franklin' hairline.

An afternoon filled with excitement and potential was just another blow-out loss to another top opponent. Franklin remains winless vs. Top 5 teams. One fluke win vs. Ohio State. 2016 seems like 1986 for PSU fans yearning for a championship-caliber football team.