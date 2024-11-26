Mack Brown's firing at UNC could open a door for Penn State with QB target

On Tuesday morning it was announced by the University of North Carolina that head football coach Mack Brown would not be returning to the program for the 2025 season. The decision comes shortly after Brown reportedly told North Carolina commitments that he was planning on sticking around in Chapel Hill.

While North Carolina's decision would usually have little impact to no impact on Penn State, however, this time, with the decision coming just eight days before the early signing period, it could have major ramifications. Over the past several weeks, Penn State has been keeping close tabs on North Carolina quarterback commitment Bryce Baker.

The 6-foot-2, 184-pound quarterback out of East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, North Carolina is ranked as the No. 78 player in the country and the No. 7 quarterback.

Last week, when we checked in on Baker's recruitment, he told HVI that he was sticking with North Carolina and wasn't considering other options, "Things are going good right now with my recruitment," he said. "I plan to stick with UNC." At the time Mack Brown was expected to return and Baker was strongly committed to playing under the College Football Hall of Famer.

Baker committed to the Tar Heels in June over offers from Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina State, Penn State Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

However, now with Brown's departure from Chapel Hill, Baker's recruitment has jumped to the forefront of recruitments to watch. If Baker does begin to consider other programs, Penn State would be a program that is in a prime position to make a run at the four-star prospect.