After watching Penn State football have all the fun on the recruiting trail recently, Mike Rhoades and Penn State men's basketball got in on the action themselves.



On Wednesday night, Phelps School (PA) standout center Justin Houser announced his commitment to the program. The 6-foot-11 center chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Bryant, Chattanooga, Delaware, Lafayette, Mount St. Mary's, NJIT, Siena, St. Joseph's and Temple.



The commitment from Houser comes after taking an unofficial visit to Happy Valley on Wednesday.

