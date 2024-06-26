After watching Penn State football have all the fun on the recruiting trail recently, Mike Rhoades and Penn State men's basketball got in on the action themselves.
On Wednesday night, Phelps School (PA) standout center Justin Houser announced his commitment to the program. The 6-foot-11 center chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Bryant, Chattanooga, Delaware, Lafayette, Mount St. Mary's, NJIT, Siena, St. Joseph's and Temple.
The commitment from Houser comes after taking an unofficial visit to Happy Valley on Wednesday.
Houser was originally a member of the 2024 recruiting cycle but ultimately decided to reclassify to the class of 2025 last winter. “My decision to reclass was mainly because I thought I just needed more time to develop my overall game and body," Houser told our friends at CavsCorner in December.
Dreams to Reality #committed #WeAre pic.twitter.com/4hYDwcuS2z— Justin Houser (@JustinHouser24) June 27, 2024
Notably, while at the Phelps School, Houser's family is originally out of central Pennsylvania. His older brother Tyler Houser, signed with VMI out of Cedar Cliff High School as part of the 2022 recruiting cycle. After spending the 2022-2023 season with VMI, the elder Houser transferred to Delaware ahead of last season.