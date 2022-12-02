As a 6-foot-5, 265-pound Class of 2026 OT at Valor Christian Academy (CO) Breck Kolojay has grown up fast during his freshman season.

Kolojay leveled up from the freshman squad to the varsity mid way through the summer. He earned a starting spot, with his footwork and adeptness at the point of attack keying his ascension.

Kolojay has played a prominent role in Valor's 11-2 season, which will culminate against No.1 ranked Cherry Creek in next week's state title game. He also earned his first Division-I scholarship offer from Colorado.

Another offer, this time from Penn State, followed this past week.

"I'm really just humbled, Penn State is a great program and a high level program," said Kolojay, whose Valor Christian team gutted out a pulsating 42-41 OT victory over Ralston Valley to garner a berth in next week's state title matchup."