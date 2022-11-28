FAU recently fired former head coach Willie Taggart after he went 15-18 over three seasons with the Owls, only appearing in one bowl game in his first season in charge.

Going back to Diaz and Seider, both have been very good assistants for the Nittany Lions as Diaz currently has the defense ranked in the top five in the conference and top 20 in the nation in opposing yards per game. Then Seider has one of the best running back rooms in the country producing not one, but two 830+ yard backs this season in Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Now why would both of these guys names be linked with such a random job? First, Diaz has some Florida connections as he is a Miami native and was the head coach of Hurricanes from 2019-2021.

Similar to Diaz, Seider is also a Florida native hailing from Belle Glade, Florida and was previously a star quarterback in college for Florida A&M plus he has some really strong recruiting ties throughout the state.

It will be interesting to see how this opening develops further as Florida Atlantic isn't that bad of a job, especially if you want to advance your career as it helped Lane Kiffin to bounce back and get to where he is today in charge of an SEC program.