QB Marcus Stokes flips commitment to Florida

Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class lost a major piece on Thursday afternoon when three-star quarterback Marcus Stokes flipped his commitment from the Nittany Lions to the Florida Gators.

Stokes commitment comes just days after a quality performance at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles. It also comes in the light of Florida missing out on four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada who committed to Miami late last month. Also notably, Stokes attends the same high school as Gators legend Tim Tebow.

Prior to his commitment to Florida, Stokes had previously been committed to the Nittany Lions since April 8. He is the second prospect to be flipped from the Nittany Lions in the last month joining OL Joshua Miller who flipped his own commitment to Georgia.

The Nittany Lions ninth ranked recruiting class now hold 15 commitments.

