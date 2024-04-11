"After a lot of thought and discussion, I have decided to withdraw my commitment to wrestle at Penn State and reopen my recruiting options," Gibson wrote in a post on X. "I would like to thank Penn State for their understanding and for ending this on good terms"

Bishop McCort High School (PA) senior Mason Gibson has announced his decision to decommit from Penn State Wrestling today, opening up the opportunity to join another collegiate team ahead of his freshman campaign.

Gibson originally committed to Penn State in late 2022, confirming his decision to join brother Erik, who has been in Happy Valley for two years. Gibson originally committed to Cornell.

After announcing his commitment, Gibson said that Penn State, Ohio State, and Cornell were his top three choices.

It now is confirmed Mason will reconsider his decision and choose another school.

Gibson is coming off of a fourth-place finish at the PIAA Wrestling Championships, where he dropped a semi-final match to eventual champion Brandt Harer 5-0. He then lost the third-place match to Charlie Robson of Conwell-Egan 4-2.

Gibson will likely end up at Rutgers, according to a Tweet he posted yesterday, where a list of the final commits for the New Jersey college was posted.