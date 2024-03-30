On Friday, Penn State offered Belmont Hill (MA) defensive tackle Tommy Rupley. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound defensive tackle holds 13 scholarship offers in his recruitment now including Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and Virginia.



Out of those offers, Rupley previously had official visits scheduled to Northwestern, Rutgers, Virginia, and Duke. But those plans could potentially be changing in the upcoming weeks.



Shortly after wrapping up his official visit, Happy Valley Insider caught up with Rupley to discuss his offer and visit.

