Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Massachusetts DT Tommy Rupley calls Penn State offer " a dream come true"

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

On Friday, Penn State offered Belmont Hill (MA) defensive tackle Tommy Rupley. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound defensive tackle holds 13 scholarship offers in his recruitment now including Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and Virginia.

Out of those offers, Rupley previously had official visits scheduled to Northwestern, Rutgers, Virginia, and Duke. But those plans could potentially be changing in the upcoming weeks.

Shortly after wrapping up his official visit, Happy Valley Insider caught up with Rupley to discuss his offer and visit.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement